Kanye West Removes DaBaby Remix Of Nah Nah Nah

DaBaby has also been dropped from numerous music festivals and condemned by other artists.

The wave of reckoning for DaBaby continues as Kanye West seemingly pulled the “Nah Nah Nah” remix featuring the rapper off of streaming platforms yesterday.


Robin Marchant / Getty Images for Ralph Lauren, Arnold Turner / Getty Images for Universal Music Group


As we all know by now, DaBaby is facing the fallout of his anti-gay comments, which disparaged and targeted those living with HIV/AIDS.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy


Jason Koerner / Getty Images

Following the backlash, he somewhat (barely) apologized (twice). But, most recently, he deleted his latest apology.


Rich Fury / Getty Images

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made,” he wrote prior to deleting the statement. “Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS, and I know education on this is important.”

Currently, Kanye has been working on his highly anticipated forthcoming album Donda, which he has previewed in listening parties twice. He hasn’t released a statement about the remix track’s removal, but we’ll keep you updated if he does.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Universal Music Group

