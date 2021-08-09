Jason Momoa Weighs In On The Celebrity Bathing Debate

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
13

“I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me.”

In case you haven’t noticed — and you probably have — celebrities and their hygiene have been making headlines recently. Now, Aquaman star Jason Momoa has weighed in.

“I’m Aquaman,” he added. “I’m in the fucking water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.”


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Again, the extent to which celebrities — and their families — bathe has been very much in the news lately, arguably starting with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis talking about how they only bathe their kids when they look dirty.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” Ashton said on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Dax agreed, noting that you “should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day” and should instead wash with water.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up,” Dax’s wife Kristen Bell added on The View.

Jake Gyllenhaal also recently told Vanity Fair, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.”


Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

“There’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves,” he added in an interview to promote Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also weighed in on Twitter, writing, “I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work.”

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.
Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.
Shower (warm) after my workout before work.
Shower (hot) after I get home from work.
Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL

For the record, “there is no ideal frequency,” according to Harvard Health. “Experts suggest that showering several times per week is plenty for most people (unless you are grimy, sweaty, or have other reasons to shower more often). Short showers (lasting three or four minutes) with a focus on the armpits and groin may suffice.”


Ekaterina Demidova / Getty Images/EyeEm

Hope that helps clear things up!


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR