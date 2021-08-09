Jason Momoa Weighs In On The Celebrity Bathing Debate

“I’m not starting any trends. I shower, trust me.”
In case you haven’t noticed — and you probably have — celebrities and their hygiene have been making headlines recently. Now, Aquaman star Jason Momoa has weighed in.
“I’m Aquaman,” he added. “I’m in the fucking water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good.”
Again, the extent to which celebrities — and their families — bathe has been very much in the news lately, arguably starting with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis talking about how they only bathe their kids when they look dirty.
Dax agreed, noting that you “should not be getting rid of the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day” and should instead wash with water.
Jake Gyllenhaal also recently told Vanity Fair, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.”
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also weighed in on Twitter, writing, “I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work.”
For the record, “there is no ideal frequency,” according to Harvard Health. “Experts suggest that showering several times per week is plenty for most people (unless you are grimy, sweaty, or have other reasons to shower more often). Short showers (lasting three or four minutes) with a focus on the armpits and groin may suffice.”
Hope that helps clear things up!
