Japanese stocks rise on strong earnings; Delta worries linger

TOKYO — Japanese stocks rose on Tuesday, lifted by strong corporate earnings, but gains were limited by worries about the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant.

The Nikkei share average ended the morning session 0.31% higher at 27,905.73, after marking a mid-July peak of 28,128.61 earlier in the session.

The broader Topix rallied 0.56% to 1,940.06, but off its morning high of 1,950.63.

“After the Nikkei hit 28,100, it seems there was a rush to take profits,” said a market participant at an asset management company.