I Ranked All 15 Of Harley Quinn’s Looks In The DCEU

Bradly Lamb
14

You may want to bookmark this for Halloween this year.

Harley Quinn is definitely the best-dressed character in the DCEU.


Warner Bros.

Yes, I’m including Diana/Wonder Woman. Her clothes are pretty, but they’re no fun.

Every single one of her costumes is iconic, which makes what I’m about to do very difficult…but alas, it is a solemn task I have a duty to undertake.

Below are my indisputable rankings of Harley’s costumes in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad.

15.

In last place, we have Harley’s outfit from back when she was Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel, as seen in a Suicide Squad (2016) flashback.


Warner Bros.

I debated even counting this one, as she’s not really Harley yet, so none of the fun fashion has come in. Margot Robbie looks good in anything, but this is a big *yawn*. Next!

14.

Next up? Her prison outfit from the end of Suicide Squad (2016).


Clay Enos / Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

This isn’t really fair to Harley, as this outfit wasn’t her choice. Love the slippers and the hair, but I gotta put this one as last of the non-Harleen looks. No one looks good in prison scrubs.

13.

Next is her prison outfit from the beginning of Suicide Squad (2016)…


Warner Bros.

At least we’ve got a tiny bit of personalization here! Still, this is way too drab for Harley, and it belongs wayyy at the bottom of the list.

12.

…Aaaaand her other one.


Warner Bros.

Extra points for the fact that she has presumably taken her pants and twisted them into some sort of trapeze ribbon, but otherwise, this outfit is just blah.


11.

Moving out of prison Harley, next up we have Harley in her gold overalls for the climax of Birds of Prey.


Claudette Barius / Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

This is basically the same outfit she wears for most of Birds of Prey, but with gold overalls over it, and I have to say…I prefer all other iterations of this outfit better. I love the playing card vibes the triangles give, but otherwise…this one passes from campy to tacky for me.

10.

Then we’ve got her in the same outfit, sans the overalls and with a T-shirt that says “Harley Quinn” in Birds of Prey.


Claudette Barius / Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

I respect the fact that Harley basically wears the same outfit for most of the film, as I too rarely change my clothes. This one’s fine, but I was just too sad to see the jacket go to enjoy it.

9.

Coming in at #9, we’ve got Harley’s roller deby outfit from Birds of Prey.


Claudette Barius / Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

Points for the red and black, which feel very comic book Harley Quinn. I’m also loving that she has holes in her helmet for her pigtails. However, I feel like it isn’t as fun as a lot of other outfits we’ve seen her in. 

8.

I’ve decided to give the #8 spot to Harley’s main Suicide Squad (2016) outfit.


Clay Enos / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

I know, I know. This outfit is iconic and spawned a million Halloween costumes. But it’s far too influenced by the Joker for my taste, and I prefer when Harley is more herself. Points for the makeup and hair, though!!

7.

#7 goes to Harley’s sequin flame jacket from the very end of Birds of Prey.


Warner Bros.

There is SO much going on with this jacket, but it works for Harley. It’s so fun and perfectly walks that line between tacky and fun — except for the sunglasses. The sunglasses are a no from me.


6.

At #6, we’ve got the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes pantsuit Harley wears in her dream/hallucination in Birds of Prey.


Warner Bros.

Marilyn’s iconic “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” dress but in a pantsuit??? BRILLIANT. Harley’s outfit is a lot darker than Marilyn’s, which fits her character, especially moving on from the bubblegum pink and blue of Suicide Squad into the more varied colors of Birds of Prey. I also love her updated version of Marilyn’s hair.

5.

Welcome to the top 5! At #5, we’ve got Harley’s outfit from the beginning of The Suicide Squad.


Warner Bros.

This one’s gotta be in the top 5 just because it’s the closest thing Harley has worn to the comics. I love that they embraced more of a comic book–inspired look for the new movie, and Harley totally pulls it off here. It’s also so cute to see her in braids, and I am OBSESSED with the fact that her jacket says “Live fast die clown.” It’s such a great change from her “property of the Joker” jacket from the first movie.


4.

At #4, we’ve got her princess dress from The Suicide Squad.


Warner Bros.

Honestly, I wasn’t a huge fan of this dress when she first put it on, but after she put on combat boots, ripped off pieces to fight with, and changed her hair, I was allllll about it. It just needed some good ol’ Harley Quinn personalization!

3.

At #3…we’ve got Harley’s iconic fringed jacket outfit from Birds of Prey!


Claudette Barius / Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

Underneath, this is the same outfit as #10 and 11 — but this time it’s paired with the perfect piece. This jacket is absolutely incredible (I mean, it’s literally got fringe made out of caution tape!!!), and I am obsessed with the fact that Harley just wore it to go get a sandwich while hungover.

2.

At #2 — and this was a hard one — I’ve decided to put Harley’s gold and black dress from the flashback in Suicide Squad (2016) when she hung out with the Joker in a club.


Warner Bros.

This is one of my fave Harley outfits, and it’s a shame we didn’t get a better glimpse of it. The hair, the jewelry, the dress, the makeup…it’s all perfect. This does feel very Joker-influenced, but it’s not quite as bad as her main Suicide Squad (2016) outfit, where she has much more direct references to the Joker.


1.

And finally, what you’ve all been waiting for…the #1 Harley outfit is…drumroll please….her club outfit from Birds of Prey!


Claudette Barius / Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection, Warner Bros.

Harley knows how to do clubbing. The hair, the makeup, the pants, the jacket…I’m absolutely obsessed with this whole outfit. It shouldn’t work, and yet it does. And the sequins on the eyebrow…I am just living for this entire look. Harley, I need your closet.


Obviously, all her outfits are amazing, but which do you think are the best and worst? Let me know in the comments!

