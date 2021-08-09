DaBaby Deleted Apology To The LGBTQ Community

By
Bradly Lamb
-
11

Well, that didn’t last long.

Soooo, DaBaby is back at it again with the controversial decisions.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

After apologizing last week to the LGBTQ community for the “insensitive” remarks he made at a recent concert, the rapper has since deleted the apology.


Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

In his initial statement posted on Instagram, DaBaby wrote, “I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important.”


Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After his remarks at Rolling Loud Miami that included the rapper making anti-gay comments and spreading harmful misinformation about HIV and AIDS, many festivals dropped the performer from their lineups.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Those festivals include Lollapalooza, the Austin City Limits Festival, and the iHeartRadio Music Festival.


Jason Koerner / Getty Images

His initial Twitter apology after the event was criticized for lacking true remorse.


Gabriella Angotti-jones / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies,” he tweeted. “But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

No word on why he’s deleted the Instagram apology, but we’ll keep you updated if so.


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

