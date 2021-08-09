Copper rises on supply disruption fears at Escondida mine

Article content

Copper advanced on Tuesday on worries of supply disruptions at Chile’s Escondida, the world’s biggest copper mine, as mediation talks in hopes of preventing a strike were extended.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7% to $9,437.50 a tonne by 0304 GMT.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.3% to 69,470 yuan ($10,719.85) a tonne, tracking losses overnight in London.

BHP Group Ltd and the union of workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile said on Monday they would extend government mediated contract talks an additional day in a last-ditch effort to stave off a strike.