Cinema operator AMC plans to accept BTC by 2022 By Cointelegraph

American cinema operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) is aiming to accept payments for movie tickets by 2022.

Speaking during a Aug. 9 conference call regarding the firm’s Q2 results announced earlier the same day, AMC chairman and CEO Adam Aron revealed that the cinema chain intends to have the infrastructure ready to accept BTC payments for online movie tickets by the end of 2021.