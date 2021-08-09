China Upholds Canadian’s Death Penalty Case Tied to Huawei Fight

Article content (Bloomberg) — A Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian convicted of drug trafficking, raising the stakes in a case that’s seen as closely tied to a Huawei Technologies Co. executive’s extradition battle. Robert Lloyd Schellenberg’s bid to challenge his January 2019 death sentence was denied, the Liaoning Provincial High People’s Court in Shenyang said in a statement Tuesday. Schellenberg had been sentenced to 15 years in prison after his initial conviction, but the penalty increased after an earlier appeal that coincided with Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s arrest in Canada.

The decision was one of at least two expected this week in politically charged criminal cases against Canadians that China has advanced in tandem with U.S. efforts to extradite Meng. Another Canadian, Michael Spavor, who organized trips to North Korea, was expected to learn the verdict of his brief trial in March on allegations he stole and illegally provided state secrets to other countries, the Global and Mail newspaper reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Meng's case entered its final stages in a Vancouver court last week, more than two and a half years after her arrest. She faces long odds in quashing the extradition, since Canada has refused or discharged only eight of the almost 800 handover requests received from the U.S. since 2008.