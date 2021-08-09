BTC, LTC, ICP, THETA, FTT By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, LTC, ICP, THETA, FTT

Bitcoin’s (BTC) rally above $45,000 suggests that the short-term sentiment has turned positive and this has increased buying interest across the board and pushed the total crypto market capitalization above $1.8 trillion.

Driven by the tailwind of the London hard fork, Ether (ETH) broke above the $3,000 mark on Aug. 7. While the rally in the biggest altcoin is a positive sign, on-chain data shows the possibility of profit-booking in the short term.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: Coin360