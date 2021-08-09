Ashley Graham Jokes She’s Going To Pop In Baby Bump Pic

Ashley can’t wait for her little one to get here!
The model posted a photo on Instagram of her beautiful baby bump, and in the picture, she blew a large bubblegum bubble to show her fans just how big her stomach is getting.
“About to pop! but not really, we have a min,” Graham jokingly captioned the pic.
The duo are already proud parents to their son Isaac and near the end of this year, they’ll be welcoming their new baby.
“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” she wrote. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️.”
Graham has so many blessings in her life. I know she can’t wait to be a mom again!
