Xiaomi denies involvement in shop accepting Bitcoin in Portugal By Cointelegraph

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi (OTC:) has denied the company’s involvement in a move by a Portuguese Xiaomi shop to start accepting (BTC) payments.

Mi Store Portugal, a Xiaomi retailer in the country, announced Wednesday on Facebook (NASDAQ:) that it now allows customers to purchase devices using five cryptocurrencies, including BTC, Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), (DASH) and the Utrust (UTK) token.