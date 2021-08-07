Xiaomi denies involvement in shop accepting Bitcoin in Portugal By Cointelegraph

Xiaomi denies involvement in shop accepting Bitcoin in Portugal
Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi (OTC:) has denied the company’s involvement in a move by a Portuguese Xiaomi shop to start accepting (BTC) payments.
Mi Store Portugal, a Xiaomi retailer in the country, announced Wednesday on Facebook (NASDAQ:) that it now allows customers to purchase devices using five cryptocurrencies, including BTC, Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), (DASH) and the Utrust (UTK) token.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.