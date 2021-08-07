White House confirms support for minor changes to crypto tax proposal By Cointelegraph

BREAKING: White House confirms support for minor changes to crypto tax proposal
The White House formally backed the last-minute amendment to the infrastructure deal in a late Thursday statement “to clarify the measure to reduce tax evasion in the cryptocurrency market.”
The statement by White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates says that “the Administration believes this provision will strengthen tax compliance in this emerging area of finance and ensure that high income taxpayers are contributing what they owe under the law.” He continued:
