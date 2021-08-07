What form of digital assets will be the future of payments? By Cointelegraph



What form of digital assets will be the future of payments?



We’re living in a time where digital assets are moving towards mainstream adoption. From retail customers to traditional banks and financial service providers, digital assets are on the rise. Many of these assets promised to disrupt financial markets and large incumbents, and while they have received widespread attention, they haven’t quite achieved their potential. That said, large institutions are taking notice — 86% of the world’s central banks are exploring digital currencies, according to a report by the Bank for International Settlements.

They recognize that despite being in a golden age of innovation, payment systems remain somewhat archaic. And so, in my view, there is no reason why current payment systems won’t follow a similar trajectory to industries that have been transformed by new technology in the past decade.

Laurent Descout is the co-founder and CEO of Neo, a European B2B neobank headquartered in Barcelona. He is a serial fintech entrepreneur and investor and has been a financial advisor in asset finance for more than 10 years. He holds a master’s degree in banking, finance and insurance from Paris Dauphine and the Investment Advice Diploma in Derivatives from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment.

