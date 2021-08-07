PLUGnet Partners with Honeycomb Digital Investments to Make DeFi Easy By CoinQuora

One of PLUG’s goals is to help bridge the gap between traditional asset management and DeFi by allowing more compliance and better safety for assets. We are proud to announce the new PLUGnet Partner Alliance member Honeycomb Digital. We wi…

The firm’s investments already span the full range of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. Its solution couples blockchain knowledge with decades of experience from the traditional securities world. Honeycomb will provide valuable insights to PLUGnet, as it continues to make synthetic asset creation easy for the DeFi sector of the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.

Multichain synthetic assets network PLUGnet has announced the entry of Honeycomb Digital Investments to its Partner Alliance. Honeycomb, a digital asset investment firm, will work with other Alliance members to help promote, integrate, list, trade, support, and govern PLUGnet.

