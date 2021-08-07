‘More confident about the merge’ following Ethereum’s successful London upgrade By Cointelegraph

Vitalik: ‘More confident about the merge’ following Ethereum’s successful London upgrade
co-founder Vitalik Buterin has hailed the London hard fork a success, adding that it has given him more confidence over the upcoming merge to the Ethereum 2.0 chain.
Speaking to Bloomberg News from Singapore, Buterin said that the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559 is “definitely the most important part of London.” The upgrade, which went live on Thursday, has tweaked the fee generation mechanism resulting in a portion of the fees being burnt.
