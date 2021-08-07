MEXC Partners With Alchemy Pay to Integrate Crypto-fiat Onramp By CoinQuora

MEXC Partners With Alchemy Pay to Integrate Crypto-fiat Onramp
- MEXC partners with Alchemy Pay.
- European MEXC Global users to be able to deposit fiat with credit and debit cards.
- MXC tokens will be accepted across Alchemy Pay’s merchants and partners network.
MEXC Global a European crypto exchange announced its partnership with Alchemy Pay. In detail, the partnership integrates Alchemy’s hybrid crypto-fiat payment gateway on MEXC.
To begin with, the partnership comes with a lot of perks for the six million-plus MEXC exchange users. Firstly, users can now deposit fiat directly onto the MEXC exchange with their credit and debit cards. Additionally, MEXC’s token $MX, will be integrated into the Alchemy Pay payment gateway.
Specifically, this increases the use case for the $MX tokens. For instance, the tokens can be used as payment by the Alchemy Pay merchants and partners network. Furthermore, The partnership is a doorway for far easier ad…
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.