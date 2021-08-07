JPMorgan now offers clients access to six crypto funds … but only if they ask By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

JPMorgan now offers clients access to six crypto funds … but only if they ask

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:) quietly opened up access to six crypto funds over the past three weeks as it looks to offer crypto exposure to a variety of clients.

In the latest move, the bank’s private clients will now have access to a new fund created by crypto investment firm New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG).