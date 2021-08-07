Ethereum Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

Ethereum Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade
Investing.com – was trading at $3,037.05 by 05:39 (09:39 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 21.
The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $355.19B, or 19.88% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.
Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,867.58 to $3,037.22 in the previous twenty-four hours.
Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 23.75%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $27.65B or 25.82% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,445.4888 to $3,037.2244 in the past 7 days.
At its current price, Ethereum is still down 30.44% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.
Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading
was last at $43,764.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.79% on the day.
Tether was trading at $1.0004 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.02%.
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $820.93B or 45.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.14B or 3.48% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
