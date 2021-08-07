EOS Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $4.5580 by 05:30 (09:30 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.19% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 9.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $4.3462B, or 0.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.2822 to $4.5611 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 12.42%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.1917B or 1.12% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.8645 to $4.5611 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 80.16% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $43,588.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 7.36% on the day.

was trading at $3,011.56 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.13%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $819.1312B or 45.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $352.3358B or 19.73% of the total cryptocurrency market value.