DEXs could see demand boost as regulators target centralized exchanges By Cointelegraph



DEXs could see demand boost as regulators target centralized exchanges



Over the last 10 years, (BTC) has performed exceptionally well as a store of value and for speculative investment purposes. However, a lot of this can be attributed to its decentralized nature, which could have resulted in regulators and governments worldwide making attempts to shut it down long before it ever took off.

Governments are evidently perturbed by the potential impact digital assets could have on national economies. However, while legislators are unlikely to find ways to shut down decentralized networks permanently, they can block access to the centralized platforms interacting with digital assets.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph