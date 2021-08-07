China’s crude oil imports rebound as state refiners return from overhauls

Article content BEIJING — China’s crude oil imports rebounded in July from a six-month low as state-backed refiners ramped up output after returning from maintenance, though independent refineries slowed restocking amid probes by Beijing into trading and taxes. China brought in 41.24 million tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to 9.71 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday. That compares with 40.14 million tonnes in June and 51.29 million tonnes in July 2020.

Article content In the first seven months of the year, China, the world’s top crude oil importer, took in 301.83 million tonnes, or 10.39 million bpd, down 5.6% from the corresponding period last year. “With state-owned refineries completing overhauls, the number of refineries resuming operation is gradually increasing,” said analysts at China-based Longzhong consultancy, while adding that overall utilization rates have not seen a significant jump. Operating rates at independent refiners in refining hub Shandong, however, showed a clear downtrend in the last month, with the average rate hitting the lowest level this year at 63% in late July. Analysts had expected that Beijing’s crackdown on the misuse of import quotas and the impact of higher crude prices could see China’s oil import growth sink to the lowest in two decades in 2021.