Branson’s Virgin Atlantic plans London listing -Sky News

Article content

Britain-based airline Virgin Atlantic is planning to list on the London Stock Exchange, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Citing “City sources,” it said the airline founded by Richard Branson has received positive responses from institutional investors about an initial public offering, with an autumn announcement likely.

It said the move would almost certainly see Branson relinquish overall control of the business.

It added that Virgin Atlantic has hired Citi and Barclays to oversee the listing.