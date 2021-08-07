Boeing 737 Max Arrives in China for Flight Tests, Paper Reports

Article content

(Bloomberg) — A Boeing Co. 737 Max 7 has arrived at the Shangai airport for flight tests by Chinese authorities, the Paper reported.

Chinese aviation officials last month signaled they are open to conducting flight tests on the plane in a step toward lifting its grounding after more than two years. China was the first nation to ground the Max, acting within hours of a fatal crash in Ethiopia on March 10, 2019, and hasn’t allowed it to fly since, crimping jet sales in Boeing’s largest overseas market.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration lifted the grounding in November, and the European Aviation Safety Agency and Transport Canada followed in January.

