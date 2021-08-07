Bitcoin price blasts through $43K, hitting its highest price since May By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Bitcoin price blasts through $43K, hitting its highest price since May

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rallied to a multi-month high at $43,231 on August 6 and this allowed the digital asset to break free of the trading range it had been stuck in since May.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after trading sideways through the early morning hours on Friday bulls staged a rally that lifted the price of (BTC) to an intraday high at $43,231, its highest level since May 19.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView