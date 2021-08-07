2022 trial date set for Tether’s accused ‘shadow banker,’ Reggie Fowler By Cointelegraph

A 2022 trial date has been set for former NFL team owner and alleged “shadow banker” Reggie Fowler.

Fowler is the accused operator of the shadow bank to the crypto sector, Crypto Capital, which was at the center of controversy in the court case against iFinex Inc — the parent company of crypto exchange Bitfinex and stablecoin issuer Tether.