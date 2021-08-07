2022 trial date set for Tether’s accused ‘shadow banker,’ Reggie Fowler By Cointelegraph

2022 trial date set for Tether’s accused ‘shadow banker,’ Reggie Fowler
A 2022 trial date has been set for former NFL team owner and alleged “shadow banker” Reggie Fowler.
Fowler is the accused operator of the shadow bank to the crypto sector, Crypto Capital, which was at the center of controversy in the court case against iFinex Inc — the parent company of crypto exchange Bitfinex and stablecoin issuer Tether.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.