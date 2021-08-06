Yuan eases ahead of U.S. jobs data, market focuses on Fed and PBOC stances

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased slightly

against a firmer dollar on Friday, as investors awaited U.S.

jobs data later in the session that could affect the Federal

Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory and fuel volatility in

currency markets.

The dollar was supported in the lead up to the data,

as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for

faster U.S. policy tightening.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar, 66

pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4691.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4664

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4643 at midday, 33 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

The yuan has been stuck in a very thin range of less than

150 pips around 6.46 per dollar this week and is set to wrap up

almost flat against the dollar, as investors continued to wait

for clearer policy guidance, traders said.

“The dollar is still likely to guide the yuan’s movements in

the short term,” said a trader at a Chinese bank, referring to

possible volatility in the dollar prompted by the U.S. payrolls.

Traders are also monitoring the widening spread of the Delta

coronavirus variant in China and government containment

measures, clues on Beijing’s policy stance from China’s monthly

benchmark lending rate fixing on Aug. 20, and Fed comments on

possible timing of tapering at the annual Jackson Hole policy

symposium later this month.

“We maintain our expectation that the U.S. Fed will be ready

to give advance notice on tapering at their Jackson Hole Retreat

on 27-28 August or at the next FOMC meeting on 23 September,”

Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ, said in a note.

“This will likely be followed by the announcement of a taper

program around the end of the year.”

Many market analysts and economists said the timing of Fed

tapering could be critical as that could allow the PBOC to ease

its monetary policy to prop up the economy without triggering

too much fluctuations in the yuan.

Meanwhile, Beijing’s recent regulatory crackdown on the tech

sector has added to a complicated picture of Chinese economic

policy, amid a combination of debt deleveraging and monetary

easing bias, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC

Capital Markets.

“The overarching point is that there is a shifting balance

of risks on the renminbi towards a less positive outlook, even

as important fundamental tailwinds remain,” Tan said.

“We currently have a year-end forecast of USD/CNY 6.40, and

that should be nudged higher to 6.45 in recognition of the

shifting balance of risks.”

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.356

from the previous close of 92.267, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4624 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0404 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4625 6.4691 0.10%

Spot yuan 6.4643 6.461 -0.05%

Divergence from 0.03%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.99%

Spot change since 2005 28.03%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.46 98.43 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.356 92.267 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4624 0.03%

*

Offshore 6.6347 -2.60%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

