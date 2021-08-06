Yuan eases ahead of U.S. jobs data, market focuses on Fed and PBOC stances

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased slightly
against a firmer dollar on Friday, as investors awaited U.S.
jobs data later in the session that could affect the Federal
Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory and fuel volatility in
currency markets.
The dollar was supported in the lead up to the data,
as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for
faster U.S. policy tightening.
Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar, 66
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4691.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4664
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4643 at midday, 33 pips
weaker than the previous late session close.
The yuan has been stuck in a very thin range of less than
150 pips around 6.46 per dollar this week and is set to wrap up
almost flat against the dollar, as investors continued to wait
for clearer policy guidance, traders said.
“The dollar is still likely to guide the yuan’s movements in
the short term,” said a trader at a Chinese bank, referring to
possible volatility in the dollar prompted by the U.S. payrolls.
Traders are also monitoring the widening spread of the Delta
coronavirus variant in China and government containment
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
measures, clues on Beijing’s policy stance from China’s monthly
benchmark lending rate fixing on Aug. 20, and Fed comments on
possible timing of tapering at the annual Jackson Hole policy
symposium later this month.
“We maintain our expectation that the U.S. Fed will be ready
to give advance notice on tapering at their Jackson Hole Retreat
on 27-28 August or at the next FOMC meeting on 23 September,”
Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ, said in a note.
“This will likely be followed by the announcement of a taper
program around the end of the year.”
Many market analysts and economists said the timing of Fed
tapering could be critical as that could allow the PBOC to ease
its monetary policy to prop up the economy without triggering
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
too much fluctuations in the yuan.
Meanwhile, Beijing’s recent regulatory crackdown on the tech
sector has added to a complicated picture of Chinese economic
policy, amid a combination of debt deleveraging and monetary
easing bias, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC
Capital Markets.
“The overarching point is that there is a shifting balance
of risks on the renminbi towards a less positive outlook, even
as important fundamental tailwinds remain,” Tan said.
“We currently have a year-end forecast of USD/CNY 6.40, and
that should be nudged higher to 6.45 in recognition of the
shifting balance of risks.”
By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.356
from the previous close of 92.267, while the offshore yuan
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
was trading at 6.4624 per dollar.
The yuan market at 0404 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.4625 6.4691 0.10%
Spot yuan 6.4643 6.461 -0.05%
Divergence from 0.03%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.99%
Spot change since 2005 28.03%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.46 98.43 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.356 92.267 0.1
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4624 0.03%
*
Offshore 6.6347 -2.60%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.