Yuan eases ahead of U.S. jobs data, market focuses on Fed and PBOC stances

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased slightly

against a firmer dollar on Friday, as investors awaited U.S.

jobs data later in the session that could affect the Federal

Reserve’s monetary policy trajectory and fuel volatility in

currency markets.

The dollar was supported in the lead up to the data,

as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for

faster U.S. policy tightening.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar, 66