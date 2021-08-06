Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed’s path

Article content
U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a
strong jobs report in line with goals the Federal Reserve has
set to start unwinding stimulus.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up
7.3 basis points at 1.2902% in afternoon trading and reached as
much as 1.3%, the most since July 23.
Much of the rise came after Labor Department statistics
showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for
workers in the labor-intensive services industry.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after
rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely
watched employment report.
The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce
support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19
pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at
WisdomTree Asset Management.
Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he
said, and Friday’s report “adds more fuel to the fire.”
Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging
short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance
of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs
data. That was higher than last week’s level after the Fed’s
two-day meeting.
Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates
by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78%
after the Fed meeting last week.
Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve
Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that
conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as
late 2022, earlier than market expectations.
The 10-year yield, the world’s most significant interest
rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and
in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its
high this year of 1.776% in April.
The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
was -1.054%, above its record low of -1.216%
earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate
was at 2.35%, slightly higher than Thursday.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury
notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 108 basis points, 6 basis points higher
than Thursday’s close.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a
basis point at 0.2103%.
August 6 Friday 1:04PM New York / 1704 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002
Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000
Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008
Three-year note 99-234/256 0.4045 0.030
Five-year note 99-80/256 0.7661 0.048
Seven-year note 99-140/256 1.0676 0.059
10-year note 103-16/256 1.2902 0.073
20-year bond 106-172/256 1.8455 0.082
30-year bond 109-204/256 1.9401 0.078
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75
spread
(Reporting by Ross Kerber and by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by
Sujata Rao and Jonathan Oatis)
