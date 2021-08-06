Yields higher after firm jobs data clarifies Fed’s path

U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday after a

strong jobs report in line with goals the Federal Reserve has

set to start unwinding stimulus.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was up

7.3 basis points at 1.2902% in afternoon trading and reached as

much as 1.3%, the most since July 23.

Much of the rise came after Labor Department statistics

showed U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for

workers in the labor-intensive services industry.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month after

rising 938,000 in June, the department said in its closely

watched employment report.

The report could help sway doves at the Fed to reduce

support for the economy trying to move past the COVID-19

pandemic, said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at

WisdomTree Asset Management.

Treasury yields had already seemed poised to move higher, he

said, and Friday’s report “adds more fuel to the fire.”

Fed Fund Futures, a widely-used security for hedging

short-term interest rate risk, priced in a more than 90% chance

of a 25-basis point tightening by January 2023, after the jobs

data. That was higher than last week’s level after the Fed’s

two-day meeting.

Traders foresaw an 82% chance that the Fed will hike rates

by 25 basis points by December of next year, up from 78%

after the Fed meeting last week.

Yields were already heading up after U.S. Federal Reserve

Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested on Wednesday that

conditions for hiking interest rates might be met as soon as

late 2022, earlier than market expectations.

The 10-year yield, the world’s most significant interest

rate, touched 1.127% on Wednesday, its lowest since February and

in line with steady declines that drove the note down from its

high this year of 1.776% in April.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities

was -1.054%, above its record low of -1.216%

earlier this week. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate

was at 2.35%, slightly higher than Thursday.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve

measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

notes, seen as an indicator of economic

expectations, was at 108 basis points, 6 basis points higher

than Thursday’s close.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a

basis point at 0.2103%.

August 6 Friday 1:04PM New York / 1704 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Two-year note 99-213/256 0.2103 0.008

Three-year note 99-234/256 0.4045 0.030

Five-year note 99-80/256 0.7661 0.048

Seven-year note 99-140/256 1.0676 0.059

10-year note 103-16/256 1.2902 0.073

20-year bond 106-172/256 1.8455 0.082

30-year bond 109-204/256 1.9401 0.078

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.25 1.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 -0.25

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.75 -0.75

spread

(Reporting by Ross Kerber and by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by

Sujata Rao and Jonathan Oatis)

