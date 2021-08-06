Xiaomi retailer in Portugal now accepts Bitcoin payments By Cointelegraph

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi (OTC:) is the latest global company to get involved in the cryptocurrency industry as its official Portuguese shop now accepts (BTC) payments.

Mi Store Portugal, the official Xiaomi retailer, announced Wednesday on Facebook (NASDAQ:) that it now allows customers to purchase devices using five cryptocurrencies, including BTC, Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), (DASH) and the Utrust (UTK) token.