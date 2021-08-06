Woman who accused New York Governor Cuomo of groping her files criminal complaint

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 vaccination at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, New York, U.S. April 12, 2021. Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A woman who accused New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County sheriff’s department, the New York Times reported on Friday.
The woman, whose name has not been made public, said Cuomo groped her breast. She was one of at least 11 women who state investigators this week said were sexually harassed by Cuomo, a Democrat.
