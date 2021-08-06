Why the drop in the U.S. Black jobless rate may not be good news

Article content

It should have been a number to celebrate: The U.S. Black unemployment rate fell a full percentage point to 8.2% in July – the biggest drop of any major racial or demographic group. But a look behind the numbers reveals a distressing reality.

Nearly 250,000 African Americans left the workforce and the total number employed fell by 12,000 – a measure that rose solidly for whites, Hispanics and Asians.

The numbers indicate the drop in the Black unemployment rate was driven not by more people finding jobs, but by a rise in the number of people setting their job searches aside.