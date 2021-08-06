White House announces final extension of student loan repayment pause By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view of the White House in Washington, U.S. January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday announced a final extension of a coronavirus relief pause on federal student loan repayments, interest and collections until Jan. 31, 2022.
A White House statement said the Department of Education “believes this additional time and a definitive end date will allow borrowers to plan for the resumption of payments and reduce the risk of delinquency and defaults after restart.”
