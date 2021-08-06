Wheat set for second weekly gain on global supply concerns

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures edged higher on

Friday, remaining on course for a second weekly gain as harvest setbacks in

North America, Russia and western Europe raised concern over tightening export

supplies.

Corn was little changed while soybeans ticked up as market participants

assessed crop weather forecasts showing both rain relief and hotter weather in

the U.S. Midwest in the coming days.

Attention in grain markets was shifting toward next week’s U.S. Department

of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply and demand outlook.

Investors were also awaiting monthly U.S. jobs data.

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up

0.7% at $7.18 a bushel by 1208 GMT.

“The supply of wheat is becoming tighter and tighter,” Commerzbank analysts

said in a note.

U.S. and Canadian farmers are bracing for a sharply smaller spring wheat

harvest because of the driest conditions in decades while analysts have reduced

Russian harvest estimates because of disappointing yields and an official

revision to the planted area.

Heavy summer rain, meanwhile, has delayed harvesting in parts of Europe and

was causing difficulties with milling quality in France.

“Harvesting is making only sluggish progress in many places,” Commerzbank

said.

CBOT corn was up 0.1% at $5.53-3/4 while soybeans added 0.7% to

$13.37-3/4.

Increased weekly corn exports and a flash daily export sale of soybeans,

both reported on Thursday, lent some support to futures, though there were

broader concerns about the impact on demand from the spread of the Delta

coronavirus variant.

The U.S. corn market remained underpinned by dwindling prospects for the

second corn crop in rival exporter Brazil.

Prices at 1208 GMT

Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct

Move 2020 Move

CBOT wheat 718.00 5.25 0.74 640.50 12.10

CBOT corn 553.75 0.75 0.14 484.00 14.41

CBOT soy 1337.75 9.25 0.70 1311.00 2.04

Paris wheat Sep 226.75 1.75 0.78 192.50 17.79

Paris maize Nov 212.75 2.00 0.95 219.00 -2.85

Paris rape Aug 541.50 2.00 0.37 418.25 29.47

WTI crude oil 69.86 0.77 1.11 48.52 43.98

Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.22 1.2100 -2.43

Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris

futures in euros per tonne

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore

Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Goodman

)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR