Wheat set for second weekly gain on global supply concerns

Article content
PARIS/SINGAPORE — Chicago wheat futures edged higher on
Friday, remaining on course for a second weekly gain as harvest setbacks in
North America, Russia and western Europe raised concern over tightening export
supplies.
Corn was little changed while soybeans ticked up as market participants
assessed crop weather forecasts showing both rain relief and hotter weather in
the U.S. Midwest in the coming days.
Attention in grain markets was shifting toward next week’s U.S. Department
Article content
of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply and demand outlook.
Investors were also awaiting monthly U.S. jobs data.
The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up
0.7% at $7.18 a bushel by 1208 GMT.
“The supply of wheat is becoming tighter and tighter,” Commerzbank analysts
said in a note.
U.S. and Canadian farmers are bracing for a sharply smaller spring wheat
harvest because of the driest conditions in decades while analysts have reduced
Russian harvest estimates because of disappointing yields and an official
revision to the planted area.
Heavy summer rain, meanwhile, has delayed harvesting in parts of Europe and
was causing difficulties with milling quality in France.
“Harvesting is making only sluggish progress in many places,” Commerzbank
Article content
said.
CBOT corn was up 0.1% at $5.53-3/4 while soybeans added 0.7% to
$13.37-3/4.
Increased weekly corn exports and a flash daily export sale of soybeans,
both reported on Thursday, lent some support to futures, though there were
broader concerns about the impact on demand from the spread of the Delta
coronavirus variant.
The U.S. corn market remained underpinned by dwindling prospects for the
second corn crop in rival exporter Brazil.
Prices at 1208 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct
Move 2020 Move
CBOT wheat 718.00 5.25 0.74 640.50 12.10
CBOT corn 553.75 0.75 0.14 484.00 14.41
CBOT soy 1337.75 9.25 0.70 1311.00 2.04
Paris wheat Sep 226.75 1.75 0.78 192.50 17.79
Paris maize Nov 212.75 2.00 0.95 219.00 -2.85
Paris rape Aug 541.50 2.00 0.37 418.25 29.47
WTI crude oil 69.86 0.77 1.11 48.52 43.98
Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.22 1.2100 -2.43
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore
Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Goodman
)