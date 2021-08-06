Wheat set for second weekly gain on global supply concerns

Attention in grain markets was shifting toward next week’s U.S. Department

the U.S. Midwest in the coming days.

assessed crop weather forecasts showing both rain relief and hotter weather in

Corn was little changed while soybeans ticked up as market participants

North America, Russia and western Europe raised concern over tightening export

Friday, remaining on course for a second weekly gain as harvest setbacks in

of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply and demand outlook.

Investors were also awaiting monthly U.S. jobs data.

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up

0.7% at $7.18 a bushel by 1208 GMT.

“The supply of wheat is becoming tighter and tighter,” Commerzbank analysts

said in a note.

U.S. and Canadian farmers are bracing for a sharply smaller spring wheat

harvest because of the driest conditions in decades while analysts have reduced

Russian harvest estimates because of disappointing yields and an official

revision to the planted area.

Heavy summer rain, meanwhile, has delayed harvesting in parts of Europe and

was causing difficulties with milling quality in France.

“Harvesting is making only sluggish progress in many places,” Commerzbank