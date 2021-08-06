United Internet AG Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – United Internet AG reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

United Internet AG announced earnings per share of €0.57 on revenue of €1.38B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of €0.4692 on revenue of €1.37B.

United Internet AG shares are down 2% from the beginning of the year, still down 19.74% from its 52 week high of €43.88 set on August 13, 2020. They are under-performing the which is up 17.78% from the start of the year.

United Internet AG follows other major Communication Services sector earnings this month

United Internet AG’s report follows an earnings missed by Telefonica Deutschland AG on July 28, who reported EPS of €-0.0124 on revenue of €1.89B, compared to forecasts EPS of €0.0008 on revenue of €1.83B.

Prosiebensat had missed expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of €0.16 on revenue of €1.05B, compared to forecast for EPS of €0.4197 on revenue of €968.46M.

