UK’s Morrisons agrees to raised $9.3 bln offer from Fortress-led group

Article content LONDON — British supermarket group Morrisons has agreed to an improved takeover offer worth 6.7 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) in cash from a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group, though its shares were trading above the level of the new bid. That indicated investors were still hoping for a counter bid from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). Softbank-owned Fortress said its raised offer comprises 270 pence per Morrisons share plus a 2 pence a share special dividend and was aimed at warding off its rival suitor.

Article content Fortress “remains committed to becoming the new owner of Morrisons and to being a responsible long-term steward of this great British company through the next stage of its evolution,” it said. Morrisons said its board had re-confirmed its unanimous recommendation of the offer. It had previously agreed a Fortress offer worth 254 pence a share or a total of 6.3 billion pounds on July 3. However, major Morrisons investors Silchester, M&G and JO Hambro all indicated that offer was too low. None of those investors had any immediate comment on Fortress’ new offer. CD&R had a 230 pence a share proposal worth 5.52 billion pounds rejected by Morrisons on June 17. Britain’s Takeover Panel, which regulates corporate takeovers, has set an Aug. 9 deadline for CD&R to respond, though that deadline could be extended if all parties agree.