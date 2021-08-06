U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.41% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.41% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.17%, and the index fell 0.40%.

The best performers of the session on the were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which rose 3.52% or 13.52 points to trade at 397.82 at the close. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) added 2.84% or 4.35 points to end at 157.50 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.64% or 1.00 points to 62.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.63% or 3.81 points to trade at 230.18 at the close. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) declined 0.99% or 3.31 points to end at 329.80 and Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:) was down 0.81% or 1.15 points to 141.35.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Corteva Inc (NYSE:) which rose 7.96% to 44.74, Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which was up 6.24% to settle at 18.56 and DXC Technology Co (NYSE:) which gained 6.09% to close at 41.08.

The worst performers were Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 7.93% to 148.88 in late trade, Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 6.27% to settle at 40.20 and Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.74% to 496.38 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:) which rose 87.43% to 3.130, Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 40.41% to settle at 4.830 and Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 28.39% to close at 5.020.

The worst performers were Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 28.14% to 27.25 in late trade, icad inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 23.70% to settle at 11.75 and Y mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.58% to 29.26 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1886 to 1268 and 132 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1820 rose and 1669 declined, while 153 ended unchanged.

Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.52% or 13.52 to 397.82. Shares in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 40.41% or 1.390 to 4.830.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 6.54% to 16.15 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 2.57% or 46.45 to $1762.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 1.42% or 0.98 to hit $68.11 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.09% or 0.78 to trade at $70.51 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.60% to 1.1761, while USD/JPY rose 0.46% to 110.25.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.57% at 92.782.

