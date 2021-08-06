U.S. Senate to try to finish $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Saturday

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struggled throughout the day to reach closure on a bipartisan bill that would trigger new construction projects throughout the United States to expand or refurbish roads, highways, bridges, airports and other public works, many of them in substandard condition.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate, unable to finalize a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday, will try again on Saturday when they are scheduled to hold a vote on limiting debate and moving toward passage of the hard-fought legislation.

Following hours of closed-door negotiations, senators failed to reach an agreement on remaining amendments to the bill, beyond the dozens already debated this week.

“We have been trying to vote on amendments all day but have encountered numerous objections from the other side,” Schumer said, referring to Republicans.

Action on the legislation, which is at the top of Democratic President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, was held up by a flurry of demands from various senators, including a controversial move by some Republicans demanding billions of dollars in new Defense Department improvements, according to lawmakers.

A separate disagreement over a cryptocurrency provision in the infrastructure bill also was simmering.

