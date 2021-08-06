U.S. lawmakers want former Huawei unit added to economic blacklist By Reuters



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A group of 14 Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday asked the U.S. Commerce Department to add former Huawei unit Honor Device Co to the government’s economic blacklist.

The lawmakers said Honor was divested from Huawei, which was added to the U.S. entity list in May 2019, and cited analysts as saying that “selling Honor gave it access to the semiconductor chips and software it relied on and would have presumably been blocked had the divestiture not gone through.” Commerce and Huawei did not immediately comment,

Huawei in November 2020 said it was selling its budget brand smartphone unit Honor to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers.