U.S. FDA approves another Sanofi drug for rare muscle disorder Pompe disease

Sanofi’s treatment for muscle disorder Pompe disease received the U.S. health regulator’s nod on Friday, strengthening the French drugmaker’s hold on the market for drugs to treat the rare but potentially fatal disease.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed Nexviazyme, an enzyme replacement therapy administered by injecting into a vein, to be used in patients aged at least a year, and above with late onset of Pompe disease.

Sanofi’s other enzyme replacement therapy for Pompe disease, Myozyme, was approved by the FDA in 2006, and Lumizyme in 2010 for late-onset of the disease and is used for all patients regardless of their age.