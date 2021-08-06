U.S. bond funds see inflows surge as investors rush to safety

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7


(Reuters) – Money flows into U.S. bond funds jumped in the week to Aug. 4, as investors rushed towards safety on fears over the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and slowing manufacturing activity.

Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed U.S. bond funds attracted a net $6.66 billion, the most in four weeks.

U.S. government and municipal debt funds received $3.4 billion, the most in 10 months.

(Graphic: Fund flows into U.S. equities bonds and money market – https://tmsnrt.rs/3xuyluG)

Data released during the week showed U.S. manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month in July, while, U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected.

Optimism over U.S. companies’ second-quarter earnings boosted stock prices during the week, however, lingering virus concerns capped the inflows.

U.S. equity funds received just $470 million, a 94% drop compared with the previous week.

(Graphic: Flows into U.S. equity sector funds – https://tmsnrt.rs/3AgMJc2)

(Graphic: Fund flows into U.S. growth and value funds – https://tmsnrt.rs/3isnNbu)

Overall, earnings at firms are estimated to have climbed about 90% in the second quarter compared with forecasts of 65.4% at the start of July, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Among sectors, tech funds received a net $1.3 billion, about 37% more compared with the previous week.

Financial sector funds, however, witnessed outflows worth $673 million.

(Graphic: Flows into U.S. bond funds – https://tmsnrt.rs/3yp275s)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR