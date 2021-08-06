U.S. bond funds see inflows surge as investors rush to safety – Lipper

Article content

Money flows into U.S. bond funds jumped in the week to Aug. 4, as investors rushed towards safety on fears over the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and slowing manufacturing activity.

Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed U.S. bond funds attracted a net $6.66 billion, the most in four weeks.

U.S. government and municipal debt funds received $3.4 billion, the most in 10 months.

Data released during the week showed U.S. manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month in July, while, U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected.