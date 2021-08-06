U.K. Utilities to Raise Energy Bills in Winter for Millions

Article content (Bloomberg) — Millions of households in the U.K. will face steeper energy bills this winter after utilities got the green light to raise prices, reflecting higher wholesale costs. Energy market regulator Ofgem increased its price cap to a record level for how much utilities can charge customers for electricity and natural gas. Power prices are surging primarily because of gas, with concerns about low stockpiles and lack of additional supplies pushing U.K. costs to their highest since 2005. Elevated prices will likely extend into winter, when colder weather increases demand.

Article content “Energy companies will argue their margins have been squeezed and they are losing money due to the rapid rise of wholesale costs this year,” said Tom Lyon, director of energy at price comparison website energyhelpline.com. “However, these complaints should fall on unsympathetic ears as most households pay through the nose for their gas and electricity.” The 12% increase to a new level of 1,277 pounds ($1,778) takes effect in October and will run through March for customers on default tariffs. ​U.K. gas prices have risen 92% this year, while power has gained 55% and is near a 13-year high, according to exchange and broker data.​ Surging global fossil fuel prices are driving up inflation for consumers, making energy tariffs not covered by the price cap more expensive, Ofgem said.