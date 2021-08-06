TSX hits record high, shrugs off downbeat jobs report

Article content

A jump in energy stocks helped Canada’s main stock index hit an all-time high on Friday, with the index shrugging off data showing the economy added far fewer jobs than expected in July.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.34%, at a record high of 20,443.81.

* The energy sector jumped 1% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.8%.

* Data earlier in the day showed Canada added 94,000 jobs in July, compared with analyst expectations of 177,500, and the unemployment rate fell to 7.5%, just off expectations of 7.4%.