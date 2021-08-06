True decentralization is the only thing that will save DeFi projects By Cointelegraph

Crypto Mom: True decentralization is the only thing that will save DeFi projects
Hester Peirce — colloquially known as “Crypto Mom” — of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has warned of rampant “shadow-centralization” within the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.
Speaking to outspoken DeFiWatch founder Chris Blec in a Wednesday discussion streamed by The Defiant, the SEC commissioner noted that decentralized organizations and DeFi are new concepts for regulators and that “having a peer-to-peer system that doesn’t have central intermediaries is very different from what we’re normally dealing with.”
