True decentralization is the only thing that will save DeFi projects By Cointelegraph

Hester Peirce — colloquially known as “Crypto Mom” — of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has warned of rampant “shadow-centralization” within the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

Speaking to outspoken DeFiWatch founder Chris Blec in a Wednesday discussion streamed by The Defiant, the SEC commissioner noted that decentralized organizations and DeFi are new concepts for regulators and that “having a peer-to-peer system that doesn’t have central intermediaries is very different from what we’re normally dealing with.”