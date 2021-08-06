Tracking sperm on Bitcoin with Eggschain — Wei Escala By Cointelegraph

Tracking sperm on Bitcoin with Eggschain — Wei Escala
What if sperm were uploaded or perhaps, erm, unloaded onto the network, and those seeking to become pregnant could turn the emotional, complex task into something more approachable, where they choose the right swimmers on the blockchain according to attributes like education level, hobbies and physical attributes?
Wei Escala is the founder and CEO of Eggschain, an Austin-based startup building a supply chain solution for the assisted reproduction industry. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is the process of implanting a fertilized egg into a womans ovaries in order to induce pregnancy. This requires sperm, which is sometimes contributed by a partner and sometimes by a donor.
Eggschain
Freezing desire
Breeding process
Corporate travels
Coming revolution
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.