Tezos Works With New York Mets for Blockchain Awareness in Time for Seventh Upgrade By CoinQuora



Tezos Works With New York Mets for Blockchain Awareness in Time for Seventh Upgrade



The New York Mets will bring blockchain to NYC with Tezos.

The advertisement will help Tezos further with raising blockchain awareness.

Also, Tezos will complete its seventh forkless/disruption-free network upgrade, Granada.

The New York Mets have just announced the addition of open-source blockchain Tezos as an advertised brand at Citi Field baseball park. The collab will see the Tezos brand featured on the iconic centerfield scoreboard and around the ballpark.

Tezos’ advertisement with such prominent placement as well as partners echoes its success as a blockchain network. Working with the New York Mets, the Tezos brand will give a huge push to raising awareness about how blockchain technology can transform the world.

Other notable organizations building on Tezos include Formula One racing teams Red Bull Racing Honda and McLaren Racing, the European Central Bank, gaming giant Ubisoft, and music

