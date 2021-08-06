Stranger Things 4 Teaser Reveals It’s Coming In 2022

Welcome! Let’s get right to it. The highly anticipated Season 4 of Stranger Things FINALLY has a release date — well, sort of. It’s more like a release year.
That’s right, folks! Stranger Things will return in 2022. And to hype us up for the news, they’ve released a new teaser.
The teaser is mostly made up of old clips and flashbacks we’ve seen in previous teasers, but the end shows a couple new things. Like Hopper with a flamethrower looking ready to kick ass and take some names.
We also see some sort of fire/car crash…
Steve looking for something underwater…
The kids up to something again…
And, most notably, El being held back by these two official-looking guys.
Now, it’s this last image that’s really caught people’s attention. People are noticing just a *small* (okay, huge) similarity in El and Joyce’s hairstyles.
You’ll remember that El moved away with Will and Joyce at the end of Season 3 — which means it’s pretty darn likely Joyce gave El this haircut.
Joyce’s hair has always been an iconic shag, but she really found her perfect style last season, and it looks like El’s copying her look.
This is significant because El’s hair has also very much signified where she’s at in the series.
But that’s not the only part of the quick teaser people are breaking down. Everyone’s also stoked to see Hopper back…
…As well as the kids…
…and Robin with the gang!!
As well as Nancy looking pretty darn badass.
…I guess we’ll just have to wait until 2022 to see what it all means!!! I’m already counting down the days. Until then, check out everything else we know about the season here!
