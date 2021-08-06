Stellar earnings fuel European stocks to best week in nearly 5 months

Article content European stocks inched up to a record close on Friday, marking their best week since mid-March on a run of strong quarterly earnings and as hopes of a broader rebound drove buying in economy-linked sectors. The pan-regional STOXX 600 index notched a fifth straight record high to gain 1.8% for the week, ending it at 469.97 points. Bank stocks were the best performers this week, adding 4.4% as positive earnings reports from majors including HSBC and Societe Generale boosted the index.

Article content The sector also rose nearly 2% on Friday, outpacing its regional peers as German bond and U.S. Treasury yields surged on the back of strong payrolls data in the United States. Energy stocks were among the top performers this week, advancing 3.6% as strong earnings and expectations of a rebound in economic activity this year drove buying. “Recent positive business survey data has underlined our view that the trend toward global reopening and recovery remains on track. As a result, we expect cyclical parts of the market to outperform, including energy and financials,” UBS analysts wrote in a note. Much stronger-than-expected quarterly results and a flurry of merger activity powered European stocks through lingering concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases globally.