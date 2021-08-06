S&P 500, Dow Remain Near Records as Cyclicals Gain on Stronger Jobs Report By Investing.com



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Dow remained near record highs Friday, as a better-than-expected monthly jobs report pointed to strength in the underlying economy, and lifted cyclical sectors of the market.

The rose 0.2% and had hit a record intraday high of 4,440.20. The climbed 0.5%, or 160 points, to remain close to its all-time high of 35,246.79. The Nasdaq was down 0.41%.

The U.S. economy created 943,000 jobs in July, above forecasts for a gain of 870,000, while the unemployment rate fell to 5.4% from 5.9%.

”Bottom line, this was a solid employment report which showed the most significant improvement in the labor market in 9 months,” Jefferies (NYSE:) said.

The stronger jobs report supported investor expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin to trim its bond purchases by year-end.

“The timing [for tapering] now rides on the August employment report, which could soften in response to the spread of the Delta variant, but tapering is now pretty much baked into the cake by year-end,” Diane Swonk chief economist at Grant Thornton said in a note.

U.S. Treasury yields surge following report, with 10-year yields rising to near 1.3%. Rising Treasury yields, an ally of bank stocks, prompted strong gains in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:), Wells Fargo (NYSE:), and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:), pushing the overall financial sector higher.

Higher interest rates boost the return on interest that banks earn from their loan products, or net interest margin – the difference between the interest income generated by banks and the amount of interest paid out to depositors.

Energy was among the top sector gainers, shrugging off weakness in oil prices amid demand concerns after China implemented restriction to curtail the delta variant of coronavirus.

Oil prices are facing a weekly loss of around 6%, which would constitute their “most pronounced weekly decline since March,” Commerzbank (DE:) said.

Tech stocks fell, however, as rising U.S. treasury yields, which dent the attractive of stocks with higher, weighed on the sector.

Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:, Apple (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) were in the red.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:) climbed 3% after the file sharing company reported second-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:) raised its revenue outlook for the full year after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter. Its shares gained 2%.

In other news, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:) jumped 8% as the company reopened ticket sales for space tourism, with seats starting at $450,000. The company also reported mixed quarterly results as earnings missed, but revenue topped Wall Street estimates.