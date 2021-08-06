Singapore Eases Covid Curbs in Shift to Life With Endemic Virus

Article content (Bloomberg) — Singapore announced plans to ease Covid restrictions on daily life and begin slightly loosening border controls, citing a vaccination rate that now ranks among the best in the world. Dining-in will resume and group sizes will be raised to five from Aug. 10 for those who have been fully vaccinated, officials said, outlining a strategy that will intentionally treat those who’ve had both shots differently than those who haven’t. Work-from-home rules are expected to ease the following week. The country will also restart entry approvals for fully vaccinated foreign workers and their dependents.

Article content “We are now in a stronger position to resume with our reopening journey, but in the cautious and calibrated way,” Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong told reporters at a briefing Friday. “We will do that in stages.” The Southeast Asian trade hub first handled the pandemic by adopting a so-called ‘Covid-zero’ strategy to eliminate viral outbreaks, but in recent months said it would transition to finding a way to live with endemic Covid. The key, officials have said, would be mass vaccination — targeting an 80% vaccine rate across the island state of almost 5.7 million. If it’s able to ease, and stick with that easing, Singapore would be among the first Covid-zero countries to pivot to a mass vaccination strategy. The country has been tested in recent weeks by outbreaks that spawned hundreds of new infections, with dozens of unlinked cases each day, forcing the government to delay its reopening plans and reimpose strict social curbs.

Article content However case counts have stabilized, coming down from their late-July highs, and the hospital system hasn’t been overwhelmed, officials said. Vaccine rates have increased, with 67% of the population now fully vaccinated. As such, the easing is back on. Vaccine differentiation Singapore will differentiate by vaccine status, so those inoculated will have more freedoms. Allowances for this group, beginning Aug. 10, will include: Group sizes increased to 5, up from 2Dining-in allowed in groups of 5Events like worship services, movies, spectator sports, and weddings can also have larger gatherings if everyone is vaccinated The city-state’s famed hawker centers will reopen to both the vaccinated and unvaccinated, though those will be limited to groups of two.

Article content Singapore plans to ease its strict work-from-home rules from Aug. 19, if conditions allow. The change would let as many as 50% of employees who are otherwise able to work at home to return to the office. Other changes possible on Aug. 19 would include: Ending required temperature screening before entering public places like shopping mallsIncreasing capacity for malls, cinemas, cruises, libraries and attractions Not everything is going away though. Singapore’s mandatory mask-wearing rules will remain “for quite some time,” Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said. Border easing Singapore will restart entry approvals for most foreign workers and their dependents starting Aug. 10, officials said, on condition that they must be fully vaccinated before arriving.

Article content It will also allow certain fully-vaccinated travelers from Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany, Italy, Norway, South Korea and Switzerland to serve 14-day stay-home notices at their places of residence, rather than dedicated facilities, starting Aug. 20. The city-state earlier this week said it would also ease regulations on visitors from Taiwan. Officials signaled that more border easing may be on the way. Singapore plans to open vaccinated travel lanes with selected countries, where frequent testing may replace mandatory stay-home rules on arrival. Among examples mentioned: the U.S. and some European Union countries. Ong said Singapore is targeting vaccinating 80% of its population — a mark expected to to be reached in early September — in order to start relaxing some of its toughest travel restrictions. Some 78% of the population has had at least their first vaccine dose already.

Article content Endemic Covid Singapore’s easing will still leave the city-state with much tighter curbs on daily life than in many other places trailing it in mass vaccinations, such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. and European Union. However the eased measures signal Singapore’s intention to follow through on a pledge to treat Covid-19 as endemic amid a vaccination program that has seen two-thirds of the country achieve full vaccination with mRNA vaccines. Clusters have come “under control,” said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, a co-lead of the country’s virus response group. He said the delta variant has made it harder to bring down case counts, but the country has prevented what he called an “uncontrollable surge in cases that could potentially have overwhelmed our health care system.” Officials warned that they may need to slow down the reopening pace, and could even impose additional measures to buy time, should Singapore’s overall healthcare system appear to be under stress. Singapore’s transition road map going forward will be “a very careful balance between lives and livelihoods,” Ong said. “Ours will be a step by step approach feeling our way forward, making judgment calls along the way instead of one big bang where all restrictions are lifted all at once.” ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

