Side-By-Side Of The Suicide Squad In Comics And Film

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
11

Don’t worry, no spoilers ahead!

The highly anticipated The Suicide Squad was released today in theaters and on HBO Max, and people are flocking to the movies (and their laptops) to see it.


Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

The film features a diverse cast of characters, most of which we haven’t seen in a live-action film before, and certainly not in the film’s predecessor, Suicide Squad (2016).


Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

So, who are these characters? Let’s take a look at them in the comics and the new film!


Warner Bros.

There are no spoilers ahead besides some info from the comic books!

First up, let’s start with our returning characters! We’ve got Margot Robbie back as Harley Quinn. Here’s Harley in the comics, Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and finally, The Suicide Squad:


DC / Clay Enos / Claudette Barius / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Harley’s costume has gotten much closer to her comic book counterpart. In fact, Harley wears a leather outfit in the film that is SUPER similar to the pictured comics costume above, and she’s got a version of her red and black hair. Harley’s been through a lot in the past couple films, most notably escaping the Squad, breaking up with the Joker, and defeating Black Mask, but she’s back in the Squad now!

Viola Davis is also back as Amanda Waller, the director of The Suicide Squad. Here’s her in the comics, Suicide Squad (2016), and the new film, The Suicide Squad.


DC / Clay Enos / Jessica Miglio / Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

If you watched the original Suicide Squad, you’ll remember that the no-nonsense Suicide Squad director was kidnapped by the Enchantress after trying to use her as a member of the Squad, and the rest of the Squad was tasked to save her.

Her right hand man, Rick Flag (played by Joel Kinnaman) is also back. Here’s Rick in the comics, Suicide Squad (2016), and The Suicide Squad.


DC / Clay Enos / Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

Similarly to Harley, we see Rick in a much more similar outfit to the one he wears in the comics. In the last film, he was in love with June Moone, whom the Enchantress possessed, and was the only non-supervillain member of the squad.

And finally, rounding out the returning cast, we have Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Here’s Captain Boomerang in the comics, Suicide Squad (2016), and The Suicide Squad.


DC / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Captain Boomerang was a member of the Squad in Suicide Squad (2016), helping the group take down The Enchantress and receiving 10 years off his sentence. His power/skill is, you guessed it, throwing boomerangs.

Now let’s move on to our new peeps! First, let’s start with one everyone is excited about: Idris Elba as Bloodsport/Robert DuBois. Here’s Bloodsport in the comics and in the film.


DC, Jessica Miglio /Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

In the comics, Bloodsport is a Superman villain who’s brainwashed by Lex Luthor. Riddled with guilt from the injuries his brother sustained in Vietnam after taking his place, Bloodsport is essentially a mercenary packing a ton of weapons that he is able to teleport to himself when needed.


John Cena stars as Peacemaker — here he is in the comics and the film!


DC, Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

In the comics, Peacemaker was a diplomat and pacifist that turned to violence to “protect peace.” Later versions of the character were more troubled, featuring Peacemaker being haunted by his dead Nazi father and believing the dead souls of his victims were in his helmet. He’s not quite as much of a villain as the others, at least in the comics, but he certainly is violent and unstable.


Michael Rooker plays Savant — here he is in the comics and the film.


DC, Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

In the comics, Savant originally tried to become a vigilante like Batman before turning to a life of crime. He’s been the sometime-ally, sometime-antagonist of the Birds of Prey (of which Harley is sometimes a member). He later became a member of the Suicide Squad — Waller asked him to help track down Harley.


Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone is also in the film, voicing King Shark. Here’s King Shark in the comics and the film.


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images / DC / Warner Bros.

You may have seen King Shark on CW show The Flash or the HBO Max animated show Harley Quinn. In the comics, he started as a villain to Superboy. He’s also appeared in Aquaman and Suicide Squad comics, and in animated Batman films and video games. He’s basically just what his name implies: a giant humanoid shark whose dad is the God of Sharks. 

German actor Flula Borg plays Javelin — here he is in the comics vs. the film.


DC, Warner Bros. Pictures

In the comics, Javelin was a former Olympic athlete turned Green Lantern villain, and he was tricked into joining the Squad by a rogue Rick Flag. His superpower is, well…throwing Javelins.


Mayling Ng plays alien murderer Mongal. Here’s her in the comics and the film!


DC, Warner Bros.

Mongal is appearing in her live-action debut. In the comics, she was a Superman villain, and has actually never been a part of the Suicide Squad. She’s super-strong and also has the ability to project energy.


Taika Waititi briefly plays Ratcatcher — here is in the comics and the film.


DC, Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

In the comics, Ratcatcher was a former exterminator who turned to violence against city officials after being arrested for murder. He can control rats and often sends them to do his bidding, and was featured as a Batman villain. 


Daniela Melchior plays Ratcatcher’s daughter, Ratcatcher 2, who was specifically created for the film.


Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection, Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

She has similar powers to her father — an affinity with and control over rats.


David Dastmalchian plays the Polka Dot Man — here he is in the comics and the film!


DC, Warner Bros.

Called by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn “the dumbest DC character of all time,” the Polka Dot Man is a morose small-time Batman villain who’s mostly been used as a punching bag.


Sean Gunn did the motion capture for Weasel (pictured below in the comics and the film).


Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage via Getty Images / DC / Warner Bros.

In the comics, Weasel was actually a costumed man forced to join the Suicide Squad after murdering multiple people. In the film, however, he’s “barely more than an animal” and “has no clue what is happening around him,” according to James Gunn. Sean Gunn also briefly plays Calendar Man.

Nathan Filion plays TDK, who, like Ratcatcher 2, was created specifically for the film.


Warner Bros., Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage via Getty Images

He is, however, based on Arms Fall Off Boy, who can detach his limbs and use them as weapons.


Pete Davidson plays the last prominent member of the suicide squad, Blackguard.


DC, Warner Bros.

In the comics, Blackguard is a not-so-bright member of The Suicide Squad who is betrayed and killed by another member. He has armor, an energy shield, and mace, and at one point runs a bar with a Green Lantern character.


And finally, here is villain Starro in both the comics and the film!


DC, Warner Bros.

Since Starro has no lines, and, I hate to break it to you, isn’t actually played by a giant starfish, there is no actor credited. 


That should bring you up to speed! Enjoy watching a bunch of these characters die!!!*


Warner Bros.

*I’m not even counting that as a spoiler. It’s called The Suicide Squad. People die.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR